Covid: Relief at East Yorkshire venues as restrictions ease
- Published
An aquarium boss has spoken of her delight at reopening to the public after an "incredibly tough year".
Katy Duke, chief executive of Hull's The Deep, said the charity had used up its financial reserves and was forced to take out a loan to keep going.
It is one of thousands of venues that can reopen to the public following the lifting of some Covid restrictions.
Ms Duke said it cost £6,000 a day just to feed and keep the thousands of marine animals alive.
She said the conservation project, housed in a building by the banks of the Humber Estuary and the River Hull, was entirely dependent on donations and public admissions to keep going.
"It was very difficult," she said.
"I didn't want to let myself believe it was the end of The Deep.
"But we have worked incredibly hard for the last year to make sure that we are here where we are today.
"We're literally crawling to that finish line, but with our eye now to a brighter future."
Many indoor entertainment venues, including pubs and restaurants, are reopening for the first time in months.
Indoor events in England will be limited to 50% capacity, up to 1,000 people. Social distancing and face masks will still be required.
In Beverley, East Yorkshire, the Mega Fun indoor soft play centre has seen the return of families.
It is operating at 40% capacity and has introduced extra cleaning measures and screened seating in the cafe.
Owner Ken Lunn said lockdown had a "huge, huge impact" on the business.
"We have only been open for four weeks since March last year," he said."I counted it up; 396 days we will have been closed."
As lockdown eased in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone still needed to show a "heavy dose of caution".
