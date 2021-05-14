Rapist who attacked vulnerable woman in Hull bar jailed
- Published
A man who raped a vulnerable woman in a pub after pretending to offer her comfort has been jailed for 15 years.
Leon Chantler, 30, of Great Thornton Street, Hull, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Hull Crown Court.
The woman reported being raped by an unknown man after visiting a bar on Princes Avenue, Hull, on 3 January 2020.
Police said the sentence reflected the "serious nature of the assault".
Chantler had approached the woman in Pearson's Bar and, out of view of the staff, had offered her comfort and reassurance, but raped her.
She left the bar in a very distressed state, but was followed by Chantler until a member of the public intervened.
Humberside Police said Chantler had shown no remorse for his actions and had initially denied what had happened.
Det Con Robert O'Neill said: "The sentence reflects the serious nature of the assault and reinforces that the nobody should be left to feel unsafe at whilst on a night out.
"This victim has been extremely brave in coming forward and helping us with our enquires, we know that the memories of this dreadful event may never go away but we hope that by bringing this man to justice it will go some way to help in her recovery."
