East Yorkshire school clothes hire shop helps pupils attend prom
- Published
A school has set up a suit and dress hire scheme after a pupil said she could not afford to attend its end-of-year prom.
Hessle High School in East Yorkshire appealed for donations of clothing when the girl told her teacher she could not go to the party as her mother had lost her job during the pandemic.
Teacher Kelly Staveley said she was "amazed" at the response.
She said the donation of clothes meant "no student will miss out".
Ms Staveley said a local boutique had donated 12 new dresses and former students had also given items, meaning the prom shop had more than 130 dresses and 40 suits available as well as shoes, jewellery and handbags.
"A prom is a right of passage and everything we've been through in the pandemic we just wanted everybody to come together and celebrate one last time," said Ms Staveley.
"There is no reason for anybody not to be part of their prom."
Students will pay just £10 to have the item cleaned after it has been worn.
Year 11 student Molly said attending the prom was important after a "hard year".
"I think having a final celebration with all our year would be a great time to finish our experience as Year 11s," she said.
This year's event will be held at the school for the first time. Ms Staveley said she hoped the prom shop idea would continue in future years.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.