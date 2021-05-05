Humber Bridge footpaths to reopen on Thursday
- Published
Footpaths across the Humber Bridge are to reopen on Thursday.
They were closed on 3 April following a number of suicides at the 1.4 mile-long (2.2km) bridge.
Labour MP Emma Hardy said the Humber Bridge Board had told her the paths on either side would be open between 05:00 and 21:00 every day.
Pedestrians and cyclists who want to cross outside of these hours would be "required to register with the bridge beforehand", the MP added.
The Hull West and Hessle MP said that the board had installed extra CCTV cameras and was opening a "wellbeing hub" staffed by specialist mental health and wellbeing volunteers and using additional signage on the footway.
"The Humber Bridge is an iconic and beautiful structure, loved by many and I know how upset people were when the walkway had to close," she said.
"I will continue to meet with the Humber Bridge Board regularly to monitor progress in the development of physical safety measures, such as barriers and keep everyone updated."
The BBC has contacted the board for a response.
If you've been affected by issues raised in this story, sources of support are available via the BBC Action Line here.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.