Stephen Bellamy death: Two in court over garden fork stabbing
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 33-year-old who was stabbed in the head with a garden fork.
Stephen Bellamy died in hospital on Monday, two days after police found him critically wounded in Rutland Street, Grimsby.
Luke Teague, 38, of Runswick Road, Grimsby, and Stephen Beach, 38, of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Thursday.
They were remanded until a plea hearing due to take place on 22 July.
A preliminary trial date has been set for 13 December.
