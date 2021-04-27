Murder charges over Grimsby garden fork stabbing death
Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man who was stabbed in the head with a garden fork.
The 36-year-old was found wounded after officers were called to Rutland Street in Grimsby at about 18:40 BST on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
He was in a critical condition in hospital and died on Monday.
Luke Teague, 38, of Runswick Road, and Stephen Beach, 39, of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe, are due to appear before Grimsby magistrates later, police said.
The victim's name is yet to be confirmed, but police said his family was being supported by specially trained officers and they have asked for privacy.
A police spokesman said the stabbing was an isolated incident "between individuals known to each other".
