Grimsby stabbing: Woman charged with husband's murder
A woman has been charged with the murder of her husband who was found stabbed outside a pub.
Adam Krozolinowski, 32, was found injured near the Freemans Arms in Grimsby at about 20:15 BST on Saturday. He died later in hospital.
Anna Krozolinowski, 27, of Duncombe Gardens, appeared at Grimsby Magistrates' Court charged with Mr Krozolinowski's murder.
She was remanded in custody and will appear at Hull Crown Court on 28 April.
The couple lived together in a nearby property, Humberside Police said.
Det Ch Insp Pete Thorp said it was an "isolated incident" and there was "no wider risk" to members of the public.
"Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns," he said.
"Our thoughts at this time remain with Adam's family and loved ones, and we are supporting them with specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this time."
A man arrested in connection with Mr Krozolinowski's death had been released "with no further police action after assisting us with our inquiries", Humberside Police said.
