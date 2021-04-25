BBC News

Attempted murder arrests after man stabbed in head in Grimsby

image captionPolice said the men involved "were known to each other"

Two men have been arrested over an attack on a man which saw him stabbed in the head.

Police were called to Rutland Street in Grimsby at about 18:40 BST on Saturday where the 36-year-old man was found with wounds to his head.

Humberside Police said he was in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men, both 39, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with one also being held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

A police spokesman said it was an isolated attack "between individuals were known to each other".

image captionOfficers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time

