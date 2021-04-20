Covid-19: Grimsby sixth form offers extra year's study
Students at a sixth form college are being offered the chance to study for an extra year due to the disruption to learning caused by the Covid pandemic.
From September, students at Franklin College, Grimsby, can retake English and maths GCSEs during their first year alongside a Level 2 qualification.
They will then be able to continue with their advanced studies for a further two years, the college said.
College principal Peter Kennedy said the move was a "safety net".
Mr Kennedy said: "For the greater part, young people have really stepped up and adapted but, as in any other year, some haven't been able to keep up.
"The first year is really about pushing on in English and maths, but also doing some more interesting diploma work across a range of subjects."
GCSE qualifications in maths and English were "the most important in terms of a platform from which to build", Mr Kennedy added.
By taking the additional time to improve GCSE grades, students would better be able to fulfil their potential and achieve higher A-level results, he said.
