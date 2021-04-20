'World's oldest' Humboldt penguin celebrates birthday
A Humboldt penguin who is thought to be the oldest in the world has celebrated her 31st birthday.
Rosie has lived at Sewerby Hall in East Yorkshire since she was born in 1990 as part of the zoo's breeding programme.
Native to South America, Humboldts can live up to 20 years in the wild and are classed as "vulnerable to extinction".
Staff at the Bridlington zoo said Rosie, who lives with fellow penguins Dion, Pingu and Penny, has been the "centre of attention" on her big day.
Head zookeeper John Pickering said: "We can't organise a big event for her under the current circumstances, but we will make sure she is well cared for."
Facts about Humboldt penguins
- The scientific name for Humboldt penguins is spheniscus humboldti
- Humboldts are classed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature
- Humboldt penguins are very social and live in large colonies
- They can live up to 20 years in the wild
- Humboldts can travel through water at speeds of up to 25mph
Source: IUCN/BBC
Humboldts in the wild are threatened by climate change and overfishing of their preferred prey, according to staff at Sewerby Hall.
They live on rocky coasts and islands, sometimes burrowing holes or using caves for shelter.
Mr Pickering said: "She is a grand old lady - the life expectancy of Humboldt penguins in the wild is 15 to 20."
News of Rosie's 30th birthday last year prompted worldwide attention, with her appearing on news channel in the US.
