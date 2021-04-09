Lost camera reunited with owner after years in Lake District river
A walker has been reunited with the camera she lost on holiday four years ago after it was found in a river.
Sue Cooper, from Pocklington, East Yorkshire, lost the camera containing thousands of images while walking at Helm Crag in the Lake District in 2017.
It was found earlier this week by a 12-year-old boy on a day out with his family and Ms Cooper was tracked down thanks to a social media campaign.
She said: "I lived in hope but forgot about it over the years."
Ms Cooper and her partner Simon searched for days after noticing the camera was missing while on holiday in the national park in October 2017.
The camera had travelled with them on their walking trips to Scotland and the Lakes with thousands of photographs on the memory card.
"You think you've lost all those lovely pictures and memories," she said, adding it was "very upsetting".
Ryan Morris, 43, a joiner from Kendal, Cumbria, said his 12-year-old son Hayden found the broken camera as he was playing by a river while out on a family walk earlier this week.
"He said 'oh look, it's a camera. I wonder if it'll work'. I said 'I doubt it, it looks a little goosed'. We took it home because I thought it'd have a card in it."
After dismantling the camera to free the memory card, Mr Morris said it was "quite amazing" to find the pictures could still be viewed on his computer.
'Detective work'
An appeal featuring a picture of Ms Cooper was launched on Facebook by Mr Morris in a bid to identify her.
"It was the only thing I could think of to help," said Mr Morris. "The appeal was picked up and 39,000 people had shared it."
Internet helpers tried to identify Ms Cooper by her clothing, sharing the appeal with friends who might recognise badges and logos on her hat.
"People were trying to make connections and work out who I was, and that's amazing to me," she said.
"To think all these people were trying to work out who we were and find us - quite a lot of detective work going on."
A work colleague of Ms Cooper's partner was the final link, alerting the couple of the ongoing search to find them and putting them in contact with Mr Morris.
"It was just an amazing day," she said.
The camera and memory card are being sent to Ms Cooper, along with a back-up copy of the photographs.
"It's going to be such a happy time looking back through the old pictures and looking back at that holiday," Ms Cooper said.
"I'm just really grateful to Ryan and his family but also to all the people who were inspired by it and circulated the message because it worked. A good side of social media."
