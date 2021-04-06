Humberside PCC candidate calls for police inquiry into rival's campaign
A Police and Crime Commissioner candidate has claimed to have found evidence of "criminal fraud" in his Tory rival's conduct.
Labour hopeful Keith Hunter said he had sent a file to Humberside Police asking them to investigate Craig Ulliott's campaign.
The allegation followed Mr Ulliott's withdrawal from the election for "personal reasons".
Mr Ulliott told the BBC he did not wish to comment on Mr Hunter's claims.
Humberside Police said it had "received a file from the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner concerning allegations of electoral fraud".
"We have referred this matter to an independent Police Force for review and we will not be providing any further comment at this stage."
Mr Ulliott was announced as the Conservative candidate for the forthcoming Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner elections in 2020.
However, on 31 March - nine days before the deadline for nominations - he announced he was stepping down and, in a statement, a Conservative Party spokesperson said a new candidate would be announced "in due course".
Following the announcement Mr Hunter issued a series of statements and on Tuesday said he would be handing a file to police alleging "a well-evidenced case pointing to a criminal fraud having been perpetrated against the public of the Humber area during the campaign for the PCC election".
In the lengthy document he claimed Mr Ulliott's campaign "was based upon lies and deception", calling in to question his "competence and credibility".
He alleged Mr Ulliott had made "misleading statements" about Humberside Police and stated that if elected he "could override the decisions of this hugely successful Chief Constable and, based upon his experience as a volunteer special constable, start re-arranging how the force is organised".
He also claimed that Mr Ulliott "did not do this alone" and said the police must investigate "who else was actively involved".
According to Mr Ulliott's website, which has now been taken down, he had "12 years' experience working in front-line policing".
Liberal Democrat candidate Bob Morgan described the recent developments as an "inappropriate distraction".
He said: "It's extraordinary the Conservatives have made such a mess and I find it extraordinary Mr Hunter has taken the action he has when we should be talking to the people about the election."
The BBC has contacted the Conservative Party for a comment.
