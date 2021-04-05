Hull crash: Pedestrian dies in two-car collision
A pedestrian has died in a crash involving two cars on a busy road in Hull.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the westbound carriageway of the A63 Clive Sullivan Way shortly before 22:15 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Humberside Police said the man's family was being supported by specially trained officers. The force is appealing for witnesses.
