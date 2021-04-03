Humber Bridge closes footpaths for 'an indefinite period'
The footpaths on the Humber Bridge have been closed for "an indefinite period".
A spokesperson for the Humber Bridge Board said it was due to an unspecified "recent incident".
The paths on either side of the 1.4 mile (2,200m) long bridge carry pedestrians and cyclists.
The spokesperson said: "We appreciate this might cause some inconvenience, but we ask that pedestrians and cyclists respect the decision and avoid the Humber Bridge at the present time."
The bridge on the outskirts of Hull crosses the Humber estuary linking East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
It opened in 1981 and is the seventh longest suspension bridge in the world.
