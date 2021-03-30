Klaudia Soltys: Man charged with woman's murder in Hull
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Hull.
The body of Klaudia Soltys, 30, was discovered at her home on Lambert Street, in the west of the city, on Saturday morning.
Amadeusz Sekula, 20, also of Lambert Street, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.
He is due to appear in court for a further hearing on 16 July, with his trial scheduled to start on 1 November.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.