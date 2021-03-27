East Yorkshire seaside mayor tells visitors 'don't come'
- Published
The mayor of an East Yorkshire seaside town has told visitors "just don't come" ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday.
Andrew Eastwood, Mayor of Hornsea, said a influx of day trippers over the weekend risked bringing the sacrifices of residents "tumbling down".
His comments come weeks after visitors descended on the town provoking anger form local residents online.
Mr Eastwood said it was "silly that people would take that risk".
"I think with us this close to things being better we'd risk them taking a turn for the worst if people came," said Mr Eastwood
"A few weeks ago we had crowds on the beaches, people walking up and down the promenade, the car parks were all full, they think someone else will catch it but I won't.
"It would be silly at this stage to spoil it now, I urge people to be sensible and think about others, they think just because the weather's nice it won't happen to them but it could."
'Awful time'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added the pandemic had an "awful" effect on the local tourism industry causing many businesses to close for good.
"It's been an absolutely awful time for them, and I wish this could come to an end so these businesses can start up again, it's so sad," he said.
"But people coming here too early isn't the answer."
From 29 March people will be allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six, or as two households, with social distancing.
The stay-at-home rule is ending, although the government is urging people to stay local as much as possible; holidays away from home are still not allowed.
