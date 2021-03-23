Grimsby Nunsthorpe estate: Covid lockdowns gave 'sense of purpose'
A deprived housing estate with a "bad reputation" has seen people come together during the coronavirus pandemic, community workers have said.
During the lockdowns a group of volunteers on the Nunsthorpe estate in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, has helped fellow residents with odd jobs.
Shopping, gardening and prescription collecting have been among their tasks.
Community worker Tracey Beecham said the experience during the pandemic had given volunteers a "sense of purpose".
'Digital buddies'
Ms Beecham, who works for the Centre 4 project in Grimsby, said it had made connections and "opened up the community".
"I don't think people want it to go back to what it used to be like," she said.
"I think it's highlighted the profile of volunteering and what it brings to the community. I personally would be very sad to see that die."
Centre 4 organised 26 volunteers who helped with shopping, installing washing machines and building furniture as well as collecting prescriptions and other jobs.
Some worked as "digital buddies", showing people how to use the internet to order shopping or use TV subscription services.
Adam Moore, one of the volunteers, said all the different communities on the estate "bundled together and helped out each other".
"A lot of the people were scared. Where were they going to get their next meal from? They didn't know who to turn to for food," he said.
"Everyone was really positive to see you, they just wanted to see a friendly face."
Mr Moore says his volunteering experience has now helped him find a job working for a supermarket.
Community organiser Tanya Sunman said over 370 families were helped by the volunteers.
As well as practical help, volunteers provided arts materials and chalked hopscotch and other games on pavements for families to enjoy during their daily exercise, she said.
"We know people are out there supporting each other and I do think it is something that will carry on," she said.
"It's got a bit of a bad reputation. It's quite a deprived area, but the people have really come together.
"They're quite close and they have really good community spirit."
