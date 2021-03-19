Hull docks fire: Crews tackle blaze at peanut husk biofuel site
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at an industrial site on Hull docks.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to premises on King George Dock at 16:30 GMT. Thirty firefighters are at the scene.
It is believed 3,800 tonnes of peanut husk, which is used as a biofuel, has caught fire. There are no reports of any injuries.
People have been asked to stay away and drivers have been warned of reduced visibility due to smoke from the blaze.
A spokesperson for Associated British Ports (ABP) Humber said: "The shed contains peanut husks used as biomass for power stations.
"All port users are being kept away from the area while fire crews deal with the incident."
