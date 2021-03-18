Snaith arrest after man tries to 'grab' boy in field
A man has been arrested following reports of an attempt to "grab" an 11-year-old boy, police have said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction following the incident at a field on Pontefract Road in Snaith, East Yorkshire on 15 March.
Humberside Police said the boy ran home and was unharmed but "understandably shaken".
Det Insp Andy Crawforth thanked people who had come forward with information.
He added: "I want to reassure those in the local area that our teams are continuing to patrol and we have also undertaken door to door and CCTV enquiries."
The arrested man remains in custody.
