Jason Clark death: Two charged with murder in Hull
- Published
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was found seriously hurt outside a flat in Hull.
Jason Clark, 40, was discovered with fatal injuries outside the property on Beech Close at 07:15 GMT on Tuesday.
Patrick William Clayton, 54, and 26-year-old Patrick Sean Clayton are due to appear before magistrates later, Humberside Police said.
Mr Clark's family is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.
Assistant Ch Con Darren Downs said: "A tragic incident of this nature has been a shock to the local community.
"Our neighbourhood team continues to be on hand to speak to residents about their worries."
