Hull murder inquiry after man's Beech Close death
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Hull.
Officers were called to reports of an "altercation between a group of men" on Beech Close in the city at 07:15 GMT on Tuesday, Humberside Police said.
The victim, known to the arrested men, was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor said: "Our investigation is in the early stages and officers remain at the property conducting inquiries."
He added: "This is believed to have been a targeted incident between people known to each other, so there is not thought to be a wider risk to the community."
Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said the death was an "isolated incident" and not connected to any other crimes or incidents in the area.
He added: "We are aware that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community, and one that our neighbourhood team have done a lot of proactive policing and engagement with over the last few months, and made a real difference.
"We are continuing our inquiries in the area and our Neighbourhood Police Teams are working closely with the local community."
The two men remained in custody on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.