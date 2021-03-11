Newland Avenue attack: Three men charged over armed assault in Hull
Three suspects have appeared in court charged with an armed assault on a man who was left with head injuries.
The victim was attacked on Newland Avenue in Hull on Monday night in what police said was an "isolated attack".
All the men have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and have been remanded to appear at Hull Crown Court on 7 April.
Two of the men have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a plank of wood and a hammer.
The charged men are:
- Joshua Bailey, 26, of Lambert Street, Hull
- Ashley Moss, 32, of Pearson Park, Hull, also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
- Jason Paul, 29, of Morpeth Street, Hull, also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
