EFL Trophy: Referee's Wembley dream bittersweet without family
- Published
A referee says fulfilling a childhood dream of officiating at Wembley will be "bittersweet".
Carl Boyeson was "in tears" when chosen to oversee Saturday's EFL Trophy final between Portsmouth and Salford City.
He said it was an opportunity he had "dreamed about as a lad", but Covid-19 regulations meant his family would not be allowed at the match.
Wife Amanda said she was "really happy and proud" but "gutted that he won't have all his family there".
Mr Boyeson started officiating matches in Hull aged 22 after taking up a seven-week course he'd spotted in a newspaper to become a qualified referee.
More than 600 matches later, the phone call the 51-year-old had been waiting for arrived while he was at the gym.
"I was in tears, I've waited 25 years to referee at Wembley and I get my opportunity now," he said.
"There's 30,000 referees in this country, 29,900 and however many will never referee at Wembley, now I've got this gig to lead the teams out and walk up those steps."
The delayed 2020 final is being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, with no fans currently being allowed in stadiums until mid-May at the earliest.
Mrs Boyeson said: "I'm really happy for him and really proud but I'm just gutted, gutted that he won't have all his family there.
"It's just so upsetting."
The 2020/2021 final, between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers, will take place on Sunday.
