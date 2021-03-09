Pearson Park: Arrests after man 'assaulted with weapons'
Residents were evacuated from their homes as police attempted to arrest two men suspected of being involved in an armed assault.
People living near Pearson Park in Hull were temporarily asked to leave on Monday night "for their safety", said Humberside Police.
The force was responding to reports of two men attacking a third with "weapons" on nearby Newland Avenue.
Police later detained two men at a property close to the park.
The pair were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a man suffered head injuries.
They remain in police custody.
Two other men were also arrested in connection with the incident, which police said happened at 17:00 GMT.
A spokesperson for the force said: "This is believed to be a targeted assault, with no wider threat to the public."
