Zane Powles: Grimsby lockdown meals teacher makes final deliveries
- Published
A teacher who was honoured for dropping off free school meals to pupils during lockdown is making his final deliveries before schools reopen on Monday.
Zane Powles, from Grimsby, said he had made 15,000 deliveries and walked more than 900 miles since 23 March 2020 when he first began helping families.
He has recently been handing out nearly 120 meals a day, compared to an average of 85 meals in the last lockdown.
Mr Powles, who was appointed MBE in August, said it was "a mammoth task".
The 48-year-old deputy head at Grimsby's Western Primary said he was "exhausted" and "happy" the children were going back to school on Monday.
"It's been immense and tough," he said.
"I used to have a trolley but, believe it or not, about 10 minutes ago the front wheels of the trolley have just snapped off, so I'm now carrying them [the meals] in my rucksack and in my arms.
"I'm absolutely wiped out."
He said the increase in the number of meal deliveries was due to more families applying for free school meals as a result of rising unemployment levels.
Mr Powles said the latest deliveries had taken a toll on a knee injury he sustained from running 18 months ago, for which he was awaiting surgical treatment.
"I've got a poorly knee which is getting worse. The more miles I've done the more painful it's got.
"I'm so tired, I'm usually in bed by about half past eight, it's just exhausting. Yesterday was a long day and I did 13 miles. So it takes a lot out of me.
"But every single mile has been worth the effort to support our families."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.