Libby Squire murder: Pawel Relowicz to have sentence reviewed
- Published
A serial sex offender jailed for raping and murdering a student could have his sentence increased after his case was referred to the Attorney General.
Pawel Relowicz is serving 27 years in prison after attacking Libby Squire and dumping her body in a Hull river.
The father-of-two had committed a string of sex offences against women before killing the 21-year-old.
His case will be examined under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme, the Attorney General's office said.
Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to decide whether to refer cases to the Court of Appeal, where the sentence may be increased.
Relowicz, 26, who worked as a butcher, was jailed on 12 February following a 14-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Jurors heard he had "cruised the streets" in the student area of Hull before spotting "vulnerable" Ms Squire, 21, in a drunken state on Beverley Road in the early hours of 1 February 2019.
He drove her to nearby Oak Road playing fields where he raped her and then dumped her body in the River Hull.
The body of Ms Squire, of High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was recovered from the Humber Estuary nearly seven weeks later.
Pathologists were unable to establish how she died, or whether she was still alive when she went into the water.
Relowicz's attack on the University of Hull student came after earlier offences which included performing sex acts in public and stealing underwear from women's homes.
He was convicted for these offences, including voyeurism, in August 2019..
