Hull Murdoch Connection footbridge opens after delays
- Published
A long-delayed £22m bridge linking Hull's city centre with its waterfront and marina has opened.
Known as Murdoch's Connection, after the city's first female GP, the crossing was due to be in place during Hull's stint as City of Culture 2017.
Work on the 197ft (60m) long structure started at the end of 2018 but construction was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
A local MP said it was a "beautiful landmark".
It allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross the busy A63 dual carriageway, and it is hope it will ease traffic congestion.
Project manager James Leeming said the bridge would "become synonymous with Hull", while Highways England boss Nick Harris said: "Everyone involved in this completing this engineering feat should be proud."
Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle, praised the "beautiful landmark" in a Facebook post.
"I am sure Dr Mary Murdoch would be proud to know her name is carried on such a lovely bridge", she added.
The unveiling of Murdoch's Connection is a part of the larger £355 million Castle Street scheme, said Hull City Council.
Work to upgrade the mile-long stretch of the A63 at Castle Street includes creating a new interchange by lowering the dual carriageway at the Mytongate junction.
It is to move the historic Earl De Grey pub brick-by-brick to a nearby location.
