West Newton oil drilling expansion 'could blight area'
Plans to expand an oil and gas drilling site could "blight" the area, according to local councillors and residents.
Rathlin Energy is considering adding six more wells to its site near West Newton in East Yorkshire.
It said it was committed to a public consultation before deciding whether to apply for planning permission.
If it was approved the site could see up to 25 oil tankers driving in and out daily over a 20 year period.
Harry Clark, who lives in nearby New Ellerby, said: "We really must think very carefully before allowing exploration and extraction of further minerals, particularly in an area like this where it will cause massive local damage.
"It's gone from being a single development to being potentially something that could blight this whole area and turn it from what is an agricultural area into an industrial area."
'Open countryside'
East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) has told the firm it does not need need an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed expansion scheme.
Three Conservative councillors have written to the authority's chief executive asking it to reconsider the decision.
They cited concerns about the impact of a "significant numbers of HGVs travelling on country lanes".
One of them, Jacob Birch, added the area was "open countryside" and the proposal would have an effect on road users in nearby villages.
Rathlin Energy declined to comment when approached by the BBC.
However, a statement on the company's website said it was "committed to facilitating public engagement on its plans in advance of the formal submission of the planning application".
