Hull man jailed for asking child to send indecent images
- Published
A man who posed as a teenage boy online has been jailed for three years for encouraging a schoolgirl to take indecent images of herself.
Hull Crown Court heard Liam Tripp, 34, persuaded the 11-year-old to send him the photographs.
Tripp was also jailed for sexually assaulting a girl and possessing more than 5,000 child abuse images.
The court was told that he continued to download the images, even after he was arrested and bailed for the offences.
Passing sentence, Judge David Tremberg said Tripp had a "deviant sexual interest in girls".
Of the thousands of images found on his phones and laptop, 830 were of the most serious Category A level.
Mr Tremberg said when his electronic devices were confiscated after a police raid on his home in April 2020, he began to download images off the internet again, despite being on bail.
"You returned to such offending again with enthusiasm," said the judge.
"Applied yourself with vigour to acquiring a new stash of indecent images of children of all levels."
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said as Tripp was being arrested for a second time in November 2020 he told officers "I didn't learn my lesson did I?"
Tripp, of Southcoates in Hull, pleaded guilty to all the charges at an earlier hearing.
He admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, possession of prohibited images, engaging in sexual communication with a child and sexual activity with a girl under 13.
As well as his jail sentence he was placed on the sex offenders register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.