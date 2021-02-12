Libby Squire: Pawel Relowicz jailed for student's murder
- Published
A serial sex offender who raped and murdered a student before dumping her body in a river has been jailed for at least 27 years.
Pawel Relowicz, 26, prowled the streets of Hull before attacking "vulnerable" 21-year-old Libby Squire.
During sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, Ms Squire's parent's Lisa and Russ gave emotional statements about the loss of their daughter.
Mrs Justice Lambert praised their "quiet dignity" through the trial.
She said the family had suffered "unimaginable loss" and spoke of the "anguish" that Relowicz had condemned them to for the rest of their lives.
Addressing the court, Lisa Squire said no words could "explain the torture of living without my Libby".
"Not only have I lost my first-born child with whom I had an amazing bond, but I've also lost the possibility of being a grandmother to her children," she said.
"Knowing that in Libby's last hour of life she wanted me and needed me but I wasn't there for her will haunt me for the rest of my life.
"Because of what happened that night to Libby, I now live in two worlds - one where I'm a mother, wife and employee, but then there is a dark and lonely world.
"In this world I long to die so I can be with my girl one more time."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.