Covid vaccines: Hull City Hall centre gives first jabs
A large Covid vaccination centre set up in Hull's city hall has seen its first patients.
The city centre venue has 30 vaccinators and hopes to provide up to 1,000 jabs every day.
People aged over 70, care home and health and social care workers are to be among the first to receive treatment.
Organiser Andrew Burnell said it was a "big, exciting day and has taken a lot of hard work to achieve."
Mr Burnell, chief executive of City Health Care Partnership, added: "The team working on it have done a fantastic job of getting it ready in a very short space of time and I think that this does offer people a glimmer of hope."
Beverley Geary, Chief Nurse at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Having another large centre in the city centre of Hull will enable us to reach an even greater number of people as we continually expand our programme."
More than 12 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - part of the biggest inoculation programme the NHS has ever launched.
The vaccine is given as an injection into the upper arm and a second dose will be given up to 12 weeks after the first.
There have been nearly four million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and almost 114,000 people have died, government figures show.
