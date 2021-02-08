Bridlington lobster firm blames closure on Brexit rules
A firm which sells live lobsters and crabs to Europe has announced it is to close as a result of new post-Brexit regulations.
Bridlington-based Baron Shellfish, which employs three people, said it would need to hire two more staff just to do the extra paperwork required.
Owner Sam Baron said it meant the business was no longer viable.
The government said it recognised there were issues and was working with the industry to resolve them.
New regulations came into force on 1 January regarding live exports to the European Union, with a requirement for extra checks and documentation.
Mr Baron, who set up the firm with his father 40 years ago, said he had weathered the coronavirus pandemic and still had a loyal customer base in places like Spain and France.
However, he said the new regulations were "the final straw".
He also expressed concerns over potential problems with shipments being rejected if the paperwork was "not spot on", or if there were delays.
"It's like playing Russian Roulette," he said.
In a statement, a government spokesperson said: "We recognise the temporary issues the fishing industry is facing. We are working closely with fishing industry representatives right across the UK, and the authorities in EU Member States, to ensure that goods can continue to flow smoothly to market."
The government has also announced a £23m scheme to provide "crucial support" for fishermen and seafood exporters, who have experienced delays and a lack of demand for fish from the restaurant industry in the UK and Europe.
