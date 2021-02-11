Libby Squire: Pawel Relowicz guilty of student's murder
- Published
A serial sex offender has been found guilty of raping and murdering a student before dumping her body in a river.
Pawel Relowicz, 26, prowled the streets of Hull before attacking "vulnerable" 21-year-old Libby Squire.
Jurors heard Relowicz had previously committed a string of offences against women prior to the killing.
He was convicted of rape and murder after a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
During the trial, prosecutor Richard Wright QC said Relowicz had spent the night of 31 January 2019 driving around looking for a woman to attack.
Jurors heard University of Hull philosophy student Ms Squire, who had been turned away from a nightclub, was drunk and "extremely vulnerable" when Relowicz "intercepted" her .
He drove her to Oak Road playing fields, where he attacked her before putting her in the River Hull.
Prosecutors said the married father-of-two had repeatedly lied to police, his wife and in court documents about what happened on the night of Ms Squire's disappearance.
He maintained he had consensual sex with the student and said he had lied because he did not want his wife to find out he had cheated on her.
After a massive search effort, Ms Squire's remains were found in the Humber Estuary almost two months later.
Pathologists were unable to establish how she died, or whether she was still alive when she went into the water.
Witnesses reported hearing screams from the playing fields on the night she disappeared.
Gerry Wareham, from the Crown Prosecution Service said CCTV footage of Relowicz and Ms Squire's last known movements was "crucial evidence" in bringing the case to trial.
During the 14-day trial, the jury of seven women and five men heard Relowicz had previous convictions for voyeurism, performing sex acts in public and stealing sex toys and underwear from women's homes.
Jurors found him guilty of rape unanimously and guilty of murder by a majority verdict of 11 to one.
Ms Squire's parents, Lisa and Russ, held hands and cried as they sat in the public gallery overlooking the courtroom to await the verdicts.
Speaking outside court, Mrs Squire thanked supporters but said Relowicz's conviction "changes nothing for us, there is no closure".
"We don't get to have Libby back and our lives don't revert back to normal," she said.
"Libby will always be with us and we are all so proud of our beautiful, caring, wonderful girl.
"And, although she has been physically taken from us, the memories we have and the love we share will never be."
Polish national Relowicz, a butcher, showed no emotion as the jury foreman read out the verdicts. He will be sentenced on Friday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.