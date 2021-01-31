Harry Thomas dies after East Yorkshire car crash
- Published
A man has died and a second driver is critically ill following a car crash in East Yorkshire.
Harry Thomas, 23, was hurt in a collision on the A165 between Leven and Brandesburton, on Thursday morning, and has since died, said Humberside Police.
The second driver remains in a critical but stable condition, the force said.
Officers are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of the collision to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.