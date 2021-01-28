Woman jailed for Grimsby 'lethal cocktail' drugs death
- Published
A woman has been jailed for killing another woman by injecting her with a "lethal cocktail" of cocaine and heroin.
Emma Brennan, 32, had an adverse reaction to the Class A drugs mixture - known as a "snowball" - given to her by Amanda Walton at a house in Grimsby.
Walton tried to revive Ms Brennan and attempted to hide the syringe used to inject the fatal dose, police said.
She was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting manslaughter.
Hull Crown Court heard that Walton, 37, of Daubney Street, Cleethorpes, had invited Ms Brennan to come back to her home to share the drugs.
Humberside Police said Walton performed CPR and used an Epi-pen in an unsuccessful attempt to revive Ms Brennan at a house on Castle Street, Grimsby, on 2 November 2019.
She had initially lied to officers, claiming she was not present when Ms Brennan took the drugs.
Walton later admitted what had happened during an interview with police.
Det Con Chris Clarke said: "I would like to thank Emma's family for their patience and dignity throughout our investigation into her death.
"What happened that night not only cost Emma her life, but has had a huge impact on her parents, her son and her partner, as well as all those who knew and loved her.
"It will also be something Ms Walton will have to live with for the rest of her life, too, and illustrates the terrible potential consequences of injecting others with drugs."
