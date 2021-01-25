Connor Lyons death: Cole Jarvis appears in Hull Crown Court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead on the banks of the River Hull in East Yorkshire.
Connor Lyons' body was discovered on an embankment near Ennerdale on Tuesday.
Cole Jarvis, 21, of Stroud Crescent West, Hull, appeared via a video link at Hull Crown Court where he was remanded in custody.
No plea was entered and Mr Jarvis will next appear in court on 12 April, with his trial set for 12 September.
