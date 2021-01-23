BBC News

Connor Lyons death: Cole Jarvis remanded in custody

image captionConnor Lyons' body was found on an embankment near the River Hull

A man has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead on the banks of the River Hull in East Yorkshire.

Connor Lyons' body was discovered on an embankment near Ennerdale on Tuesday.

Cole Jarvis, of Stroud Crescent West, Hull, appeared at the city's magistrates' court where he was remanded in custody.

Mr Jarvis is expected to appear before a judge at Hull Crown Court on Monday.

image captionTributes were left near where Connor Lyons' body was discovered on Tuesday

