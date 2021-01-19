Jaime Cheesman: Appeal to find Grimsby woman missing since 1993
A father has appealed for help to trace his daughter, missing for 28 years, on what would be her 43rd birthday.
Jaime Ann Cheesman, then 16 years old, was reported missing from Grimsby in November 1993, said Humberside Police.
Despite extensive enquiries and numerous reported sightings she has never been found, said the force.
Eric Cheesman, her 78-year-old father, said: "I do really miss her, like any dad would. I just want my daughter home."
"I will never give up hope that I will see her again.
"I know she had a lot of friends in Grimsby, so I'm hoping that someone who knew them all may be able to help us," he added.
Ms Cheesman's mother Barbara died without ever knowing what happened to her daughter.
Ms Cheesman was brought up in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, but spent a lot of time in Grimsby.
Humberside Police took over the search from Northamptonshire Police five years ago.
Det Sgt Cunnington, who is leading the investigation, asked the missing woman to "get in touch touch with me or your dad to let us know you're okay".
Ms Cheesman went to Grimsby in November 1993 with her best friend Joanne and Joanne's boyfriend and her father.
Joanne's family previously lived in Comber Place, Grimsby, but had since moved back to Wellingborough.
The group went to Grimsby "to tie up some loose ends" and stayed at Comber Place, said police.
However, Ms Cheesman "stormed out" after an argument and has not been seen since.
Humberside Police has carried out a forensic examination of the now-demolished house and has gone over more than 500 of Ms Cheesman's letters, diaries and notes.
The force has made a list of the names mentioned and has asked anybody who can help to get in touch.
