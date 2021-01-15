Covid: Benidorm actor Asa Elliot takes supermarket delivery job
- Published
A TV actor and cruise ship singer has taken on a job as an Asda delivery driver after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed his entertainment career.
Asa Elliot, who lives in Hull, has previously starred as a cabaret singer in the ITV comedy series Benidorm.
He said he was forced to look for new ways of paying the bills after his cruise ship and acting work came to a "grinding halt" in March.
Posting on Twitter, he said: "What a difference a year makes."
What a difference a year makes.— Asa Elliott (@asaelliott) January 13, 2021
Find a guy who can do both 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZFmgJVrszT
The entertainer, originally from Manchester, starred in 13 episodes of the TV show between 2010 and 2014, as well as the touring theatre production Benidorm Live.
Mr Elliot said he had already been recognised at work by customers having their shopping delivered by him.
"I've only encountered a few Benidorm fans. I delivered to a lady in Hornsea the other week and she was very star-struck."
He described his hiatus from the entertainment industry as a temporary diversion and said he hoped to restart his career later in the year.
"I've got work lined up from March onwards. A few gigs here and there and some cruises from June onwards as well.
"But we still don't know if they're going to happen, so we've all got our fingers crossed and are trying to stay positive," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.