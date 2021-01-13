Libby Squire murder trial: Pawel Relowicz 'stalked' vulnerable student
A man accused of raping and murdering a student before dumping her body in a river had "identified her as a target", a court has heard.
The remains of Libby Squire, 21, were found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks after she went missing on a night out in Hull on 31 January 2019.
Prosecutors claim Pawel Relowicz, 26, tracked her as she walked around the city's student area while "drunk and extremely vulnerable".
He denies rape and murder.
Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were shown CCTV footage of Mr Relowicz's movements before and after he made contact with Ms Squire and walked her to his car.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC told the jury the defendant "effectively stalks" Ms Squire in the course of the recordings before he "darts across the road and intercepts her".
Clips then showed him driving to Oak Road playing fields - a site the defendant visited several times that night and where the killing is said to have taken place.
'Desperate screams'
He told the court Sam Alford, who lives nearby, reported hearing a woman's "desperate screams" coming from the direction of the river.
Mr Alford told police he then saw a man "emerging from the darkness" and running off the fields after they fell silent.
"They were distant screams but they were loud screams," said Mr Wright.
"Mr Alford recalls them as frantic, they had urgency and they had depth. There were gaps between them and there were several of them.
"We will invite you to conclude that the screams were Libby's and that the man then seen running back after the screaming had stopped was the defendant," he told the jury.
'Strange behaviour'
Mr Relowicz briefly returned home just after midnight on 1 February before venturing out again minutes later, the court heard.
"In contrast," Mr Wright said, "Libby was never seen again".
The defendant resumed "cruising about the streets" of Hull's student area after making his third visit to Oak Road playing fields before "exhibiting some strange behaviour", Mr Wright said.
Mr Wright told jurors a further CCTV recording, made after the last sighting of Ms Squire, showed Mr Relowicz performing a sex act in the middle of a street.
A condom found at the scene days later yielded a DNA profiling match to the Polish national, the court heard.
Ms Squire's body was recovered by a lifeboat crew on 20 March.
The trial continues.
