Libby Squire murder trial: Student 'raped and dumped in river'
A man raped and murdered a student before dumping her body in a river, a court has heard.
Libby Squire, 21, went missing after a night out in Hull city centre on 31 January 2019. Her remains were found in the Humber Estuary almost seven weeks later.
Prosecutors say she was picked up by Pawel Relowicz, 26, who they accuse of "cruising around the student area in his car" in search of a victim.
Mr Relowicz denies rape and murder.
On the night of her disappearance, Sheffield Crown Court heard, Ms Squire's friends had put her in a taxi after she was refused entry to the city's Welly nightclub.
It dropped her outside her student home on Wellesley Avenue, but instead of entering the house she walked away towards nearby Beverley Road.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said temperatures would have been "freezing" that night and Ms Squire, who dropped her keys in a neighbour's garden, would have been "extremely vulnerable".
"She was drunk, she was likely hypothermic, and she was in deep distress," he said.
"She had lost her house keys, she was crying, she had fallen repeatedly to the floor as she tried to walk."
The court heard she had got into Mr Relowicz's car and he had driven her to nearby Oak Road playing fields where he raped and killed her.
Mr Wright told the court the defendant, a married father-of-two who works as a butcher, was "for some reason... cruising around the student area in his car", despite being signed off sick from work.
"We suggest that he was effectively on patrol, looking for an opportunity to present itself," Mr Wright said.
The trial continues.
