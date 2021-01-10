Two men charged after rooftop stand-off in Grimsby
Two men have been charged after two suspected robbers were involved in a rooftop stand-off with police that lasted several hours.
Two men threw tiles from a roof in Swinderby Gardens in Grimsby after police were called to an alleged robbery at a nearby shop.
A man, 23, from Grimsby and another man, 21, of no fixed abode, have now been charged with robbery.
They are due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Both men are also charged with assault, affray, and two counts of criminal damage.
The 23-year-old is charged with two counts of assault of an emergency worker and the 21-year-old is charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Humberside Police said two people suffered minor injuries following the alleged shop robbery and a police officer at the stand-off was taken to hospital with a head injury.
His injuries were not serious and he has been discharged from hospital following treatment, police said.
