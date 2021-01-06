Withernsea cannabis haul found in former bank
A "sophisticated" cannabis factory with about 1,000 plants has been found in a former bank in East Yorkshire.
The haul, estimated to be worth about £500,000, was found spread across 10 rooms at the site on Queen Street, Withernsea, said Humberside Police.
Officers with Tasers and a police dog undertook a "lengthy search" of the building on Monday.
Two men are being held in custody on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis, said the force.
The "sophisticated set-up" had been extracting electricity that could have put surrounding properties and businesses at risk, officers added.
PC James Stothard said: "Taking down organised criminals involved in the production and distribution of drugs is incredibly important to our force."
Officers say they would like to speak to anyone with information that could help police take action against drugs, he added.
