Withernsea: Work begins to remove dead whales from beach
- Published
Work is under way to remove the bodies of a pod of sperm whales washed up from the North Sea.
The 10 whales died after getting stranded on the beach between Tunstall and Withernsea on Christmas Eve.
Some of the animals were washed back into the sea but work has started to remove the remaining carcasses.
The council said people had been coming to look at the carcasses, with some climbing on the animals and they urged people to stay away.
A spokesperson said following scientific testing on several of the dead whales, the council was working with partners and a specialist contractor to first remove the whale nearest to Withernsea's South Promenade.
It said work would happen in the coming days and, for public safety, people should stay away.
The spokesperson added: "We are aware of reports of people getting close to the animals, touching them and even climbing on them.
"What happened is a tragedy and we ask people to be respectful while work is undertaken to move them off the beach or for nature to take its course."
Members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) had previously said poor weather conditions and the size of the whales meant it was impossible to save them.
It said the young whales were "in very poor nutritional condition" and had most likely suffered a "navigation error".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.