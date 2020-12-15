Scunthorpe child sex: Three men arrested in investigation
- Published
Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children in Scunthorpe.
The arrests are part of a joint operation between Humberside Police and North Lincolnshire Council.
A 31-year-old Scunthorpe man, a 38-year-old Wrawby man and a 49-year-old Hull man were arrested on Tuesday, Humberside Police said.
Det Sgt John Shepherd said the force's priority was removing children "from dangerous situations".
He added: "Once we are sure they are safe and that they and any other potential victims are protected from further harm, we can concentrate on dealing with those responsible for exploiting them and investigating any links to organised crime."
