Abdullah Balouchi death: Fifth murder charge over Hull stabbing
- Published
A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hull.
Abdullah Balouchi was found seriously injured on Peel Street on 7 October and died later in hospital.
Peter Balog, 22, from Scunthorpe, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
Three men and a boy, 17, who were charged in October with Mr Balouchi's murder, remain in custody, police said.
Humberside Police said another male was still being sought as part of its investigation.
Detectives believe he may have been in the area at the time of the stabbing and "may be able to assist with our inquiries".
