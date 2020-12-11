Humberside Police: Stewart Miller sacked for 'unconscious racism'
- Published
A senior police officer has been sacked after admitting using racially abusive language to describe a black colleague.
A police misconduct hearing ruled the "off the cuff" remark made by Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller while on duty in Grimsby was "unconscious racism".
The Humberside Police officer claimed he did not know it was offensive and "deeply regretted" its use.
But following a two-day hearing, he was found guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed immediately.
Det Ch Insp Miller, who had been a police officer for more than 21 years, made the comments during a conversation about the coronavirus pandemic.
The hearing heard the discussion, on 8 June, involved whether a black officer should be allowed to work from home due to the increased risk the virus posed to members of the BAME community.
On Thursday, Det Ch Insp Miller said he was "shocked" when the allegations were put to him, describing it as "an error of judgement because of a lack of knowledge" about what the words meant.
"I would not use those words again with the knowledge I now have," he added.
At the hearing, held in Goole, chair Simon Mallett said: "It's incredibly damaging to the public perception of the police.
"It is damaging to race relations locally when there are national concerns about the policing of black communities."
Det Supt Matthew Baldwin, from the force's professional standards department, said: "There is no place for this kind of disrespectful language or attitude in modern policing and we will not tolerate it from any member of staff.
"This case clearly demonstrates that our officers and staff will not accept this kind of language and will confront and deal with it, if they hear it."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.