Pride of York: Ferry leaves Hull for final time after 33 years
- Published
One of the largest passenger ferries built in the UK has sailed from Hull for the final time.
The Pride of York, formerly known as the Norsea, began sailing between Hull and Rotterdam in 1987 before moving to the Zeebrugge route in 2003.
P&O Ferries announced in October it would close the route to the Belgian port due to a drop in demand because of coronavirus.
Former captain Russ Garbutt said: "She carried out a magnificent service."
Commenting after the ship left Hull's Alexandra Dock earlier, Mr Garbutt said: "Any seafarer seeing one of their favourite ships leaving the port is obviously very saddened, especially having so many good memories."
Mr Garbutt, who served on the Pride of York for about five years, said she was the largest ship to be built in Govan, Glasgow, since the QE2.
"She carried out a magnificent service and will be sadly missed," he added.
The Hull to Zeebrugge route, which has been running since the mid 1960s, has been described as loss-making by P&O and is expected to close in the next few months.
However, an announcement is yet to be made regarding the Pride of York's future.
