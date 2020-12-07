'Sexual predator' jailed after 25 years on run in Australia
A "sexual predator" who indecently assaulted four children then went on the run to the other side of the world for 25 years has been jailed.
David Wilson, 78, absconded in 1995 after failing to surrender to custody, but was tracked down and extradited from Australia earlier this year.
He was later charged with offences dating back to the 1980s against the children from the Humber region.
Wilson was jailed for seven years at Grimsby Crown Court.
According to prosecutors, Wilson had ingratiated himself with the children and their families in order to gain their trust, before sexually assaulting them.
Paul Brown, of the Crown Prosecution Service said he had then spent his time living under various aliases in both Australia and New Zealand after fleeing the country.
"His victims suffered life-long consequences whilst their abuser was living a new life on the other side of the world," he said.
The prosecutor described Wilson as "a dangerous sexual predator", whose "dark past eventually caught up with him".
"He is now serving a seven year sentence [and] I hope this is of some comfort to his victims."
