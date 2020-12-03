Humber Bridge scraps coins for cashless tolling
- Published
The Humber Bridge will only accept cashless payments from New Year's Day, it has been confirmed.
Drivers wanting to cross the landmark bridge over the Humber Estuary will have to use card or mobile phone payments from 1 January.
It follows a decision earlier this year to temporarily dispense with cash payments for bridge crossings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Operators said it would help protect customers and staff from the virus.
Andrew Arundel, chief operating officer at the Humber Bridge, said scrapping payments with notes and coins would increase efficiency, with motorists being able to make "quicker crossings".
"Our users have adapted during the pandemic, which we thank them for," he said.
"The feedback we have received is that, with the virus still around, contactless methods of payment are the preferred option."
Motorists pay £1.50 for a one-way car journey across the bridge or £1.35 for drivers using an electronic tag.
The tolls were halved in April 2012 after the government cut £150m from the bridge's outstanding debt.
Humber Bridge Facts
- Construction began in July 1972, taking eight years to complete
- It is held up by 44,117 miles (71,000km) of steel wire - almost enough to travel twice around the world
- The bridge is 7,283 ft (2,220m) long from shore-to-shore
- It weighs more than 500,000 tonnes
- With a central span of 4,626 ft (1,410m), it is the seventh longest suspension bridge in the world
- It was officially opened by HM the Queen on 17 July 1981
Source: Humber Bridge Board
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.